Mavs' Klay Thompson Drains an Absurd Number of Threes in Hype New Video

That's Megan Thee Stallion's impact.

If Cooper Flagg wasn't enough to pump Mavericks fans up for next season, this new video of guard Klay Thompson just might send them over the edge.

Shared to social media by skills trainer Chris Brickley, the roughly two-minute clip follows Thompson as he drains corner three after corner three, with the final tally reportedly coming in at a reported 72 straight. Absolutely sickening.

Is a deep playoff run loading? Is this Megan Thee Stallion's impact? Are we so back? In welcome news for NBA fans, it appears all three could be true.

