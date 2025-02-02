Mavs Minority Owner Mark Cuban Reportedly Uninvolved in Luka Doncic Trade
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in exchange for Anthony Davis. It came as a shock to everyone, including Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban.
Cuban, who purchased a majority stake in the club in early 2000, sold most of his interest in the club in late 2023. If there were any questions about how involved Cuban remains with the team's operations, this should answer them.
According to Dallas area ABC affiliate WFAA, Cuban wasn't involved "at all" in the deal.
For starters, it wasn't Cuban. While he's still a minority owner in the team, Cuban -- who once said he'd sooner divorce his wife than let Doncic go to another NBA franchise -- confirmed to WFAA that he wasn't involved in the call.
Of course, that's no surprise. Cuban hasn't been part of day-to-day basketball operations since selling off his stake in the team to the Adelson family of Las Vegas.
