Max Strus's Unfortunate Group Text Message Goes Viral After Cavs Elimination
Max Strus sent a group text to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday ahead of Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers.
With the Cavaliers facing elimination, Strus attempted to motivate his teammates by saying, "If you don't believe, then don't show up for work." The story was shared by TNT's Jared Greenberg during the pregame show.
After Strus went 0 for 9 from the field in a Cavaliers loss, the clip and quote went viral. The potential that this becomes a full-fledged meme on NBA Twitter is very likely. In fact, "If you don't believe, don't show up for work," has incredible crossover meme appeal. Time will tell.
Strus finished with zero points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Had Strus played well and the Cavs actually won the game, this would have been the kind of story that demonstrated just how close-knit the team was this season. Unfortunately for everyone involved, it went the other way.
