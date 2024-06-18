Mic’d Up Jaylen Brown Had Perfect One-Liner About Derrick White’s Bleeding Face
Following their monster first half, the Boston Celtics are up big against the Dallas Mavericks on the precipice of clinching their 18th NBA championship in franchise history.
One Celtic, however, was down bad—literally. Derrick White was crushed by Dereck Lively II during a fierce tussle for the ball right before the half, which caused White to smash his face against the parquet floor at T.D. Garden.
Afterward, White showed off his chipped tooth in a now-viral photo.
“Ooh, you sure is ugly,” a mic'd up Jaylen Brown told White during the game.
White just grinned through his bleeding mouth.
White’s nose-to-the-ground hustle coupled with the Celtics’ juggernaut offense should be able to see the game through, as Boston is primed to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in a matter of minutes.