Mics Caught LeBron James's NSFW Message to Rui Hachimura During Lakers' Win
LeBron James showed out on Saturday night for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Sacramento Kings. The ageless wonder recorded 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 131-127 victory and saved his best for last. With the Lakers down by seven points entering the fourth quarter, LeBron put up 16 points as part of a 21-0 run by Los Angeles to start the frame that put them ahead for good.
It also led to one of the better hot mic moments from James's illustrious NBA career. With seven and a half minutes left in the contest a timeout was called and the cameras followed the superstar as he sat down on the bench. Then as the broadcast cut to commercial the mics picked up LeBron delivering an NSFW message to teammate Rui Hachimura about his shot selection and the importance of passing.
"Swing that motherf----- to me," LeBron can be heard shouting. "I just made 10 in a row, you're gonna take a pull-up contested two? Swing swing, motherf-----!"
Right before this the Lakers had a possession where Hachimura received the ball beyond the arc and could have swung it to James, who was doing his best Human Torch impression with his play. Instead, Hachimura dribbled to his right and launched a contested deep two-point jumper, which he missed.
It's always important in basketball to feed the hot hand and it is never more important than when that hand belongs to LeBron James. When he reaches that level of shot-making it's best to just get out of the way and let him go to work because, even at 39 years old, LeBron is still very capable of single-handedly dismantling whoever is in front of him.
Even though Hachimura did not "swing swing" the ball, the Lakers emerged victorious and are 3-0 to start the year.