Mike Breen Explains Why He Didn’t Give a ‘BANG!’ on Tyrese Haliburton’s Game-Winning Shot
1. NBA fans were given a thrilling end to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
ESPN was given hope that it will get a long series, which will increase ratings.
And all the men and women working behind the mic to call the action were given a moment to shine.
Mike Breen’s call of Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation on ABC was excellent, as usual. The voice of the NBA gave viewers the perfect mix of details and excitement.
Some fans, though, were disappointed that Breen, working his 20th straight NBA Finals for ABC/ESPN did not unleash his signature “BANG!” call when Haliburton drained the jump shot to put Indiana up 111-110.
I spoke to Breen on Friday morning about the lack of a “BANG!”
“We were so happy with such a fun game and a great comeback,” said Breen, “and now there’s obviously juice to the series and I liked the Haliburton call and then I find out later that I’m getting destroyed because I didn’t say ‘BANG!’
“I think in all these years I only said bang for a two-pointer once. It was a Kobe Bryant game-winner in the playoffs when he hit a shot against Phoenix, and it was the only time. That’s the only time. I save it for threes.
“In hindsight, because of the magnitude of the shot, it certainly would’ve worked and made people happy, but I don’t premeditate the call and it was such an unbelievable shot. If he was beyond the 3-point mark I probably would’ve said ‘BANG!’”
Indiana radio broadcaster Mark Boyle was electric, as well.
This compilation of calls from ESPN Portuguese, SPOTV Korean and ESPN Spanish.
Well done.
2. From the you-can’t-possibly-have-worse-timing department, an ABC station in Fort Wayne, Ind., cut away to a long promo for its local news right in the middle of the Pacers’ late comeback against the Thunder.
3. There is nothing to add to this take by J.J. Watt.
4. Game 1 of the Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final drew 2.4 million viewers on TNT on Wednesday. That was down 22% from Game 1 of last year’s Stanley Cup Final, which aired on ABC.
Via Sports Media Watch: Excluding the two COVID-altered seasons, it was the least-watched Game 1 since Penguins-Red Wings on Versus in 2008 (2.35M).
5. We can add former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan to the list of all-time worst first pitches in MLB history after his effort in St. Louis on Thursday.
6. This week's SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ABC/ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, who is calling his first NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.
Jefferson discusses whether he has any nerves about broadcasting his first Finals, the status of his contract with ESPN, how he’s changed his style since becoming a lead analyst and whether the Pacers have a chance against the Thunder.
In addition, Jefferson talks about his vices, the LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith dust-up, the NBA’s replay system, mixing it up on social media with Bill Simmons, why he likes calling blowouts, whether the NBA is rigged, working with Ian Eagle, ESPN making him button up his shirts and much more.
Following Jefferson, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Knicks losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, New York firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, Stephen A. Smith going to SiriusXM, another Sal ailment, the time I faked falling down a flight of steps and their most-hated athletes. The segment wraps with me reading and reacting to SI Media With Jimmy Traina Apple reviews for May.
