Mike Conley Roasted by Joe Ingles For Being Oldest Player to Accomplish Something
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 135-119 on Thursday night with Anthony Edwards putting on a show to the tune of 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Edwards was not alone as five other Timberwolves scored in double-figures, including Mike Conley who also had 11 assists. It was Conley's first double-double of the season. Having just turned 37, Conley became the oldest player in team history to notch a double-double, a fact that teammate Joe Ingles was very happy to share while the veteran point guard was speaking with the media in the locker room after the game.
"Mike, hey, Mike," Ingles said, interrupting. "Do you know you're the oldest person in Timberwolves history to have a double-double? You're old as f---!"
The funniest part about all this is that Ingles is actually nine days older than Conley, which means the record is his for the taking.
According to the Star-Tribune, Rod Strickland held the previous record, securing a double-double at 36 years, 191 days way back in 2003. Kevin Garnett nearly broke the record in his final season before retirement when he came within two points of getting a double-double. He was 39 years old at the time.