Mike Tirico Calls 76ers Game, Will Call Celtics Game to Warm Up for NBC NBA Coverage
In 2026, a new era will begin for the NBA on television. The league will split its national games between traditional partners ABC and ESPN, new partner Amazon, and its old friend—NBC.
When the network most closely associated with the NBA's late-20th century explosion in popularity signs back on in '26, Mike Tirico will serve as its lead play-by-play announcer. On Monday, Tirico called the Philadelphia 76ers' 119–102 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as a warm-up alongside former 76ers forward Alaa Abdelnaby.
Welcoming him back to the professional basketball world after years away, Philadelphia had Tirico ring their ceremonial bell before the game.
Tirico, per NBC, will also call the Boston Celtics' game against the Trail Blazers Wednesday.
The Sunday Night Football announcer and Olympic host's NBA experience dates back to the early 2000s. Tirico has called six NBA Finals on the radio and served as the studio hosts for three Finals on television.