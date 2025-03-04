SI

Mike Tirico Calls 76ers Game, Will Call Celtics Game to Warm Up for NBC NBA Coverage

The veteran announcer is back in professional basketball.

Mike Tirico reports from the U.S. Olympic track trials in Oregon in 2024.
Mike Tirico reports from the U.S. Olympic track trials in Oregon in 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In 2026, a new era will begin for the NBA on television. The league will split its national games between traditional partners ABC and ESPN, new partner Amazon, and its old friend—NBC.

When the network most closely associated with the NBA's late-20th century explosion in popularity signs back on in '26, Mike Tirico will serve as its lead play-by-play announcer. On Monday, Tirico called the Philadelphia 76ers' 119–102 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as a warm-up alongside former 76ers forward Alaa Abdelnaby.

Welcoming him back to the professional basketball world after years away, Philadelphia had Tirico ring their ceremonial bell before the game.

Tirico, per NBC, will also call the Boston Celtics' game against the Trail Blazers Wednesday.

The Sunday Night Football announcer and Olympic host's NBA experience dates back to the early 2000s. Tirico has called six NBA Finals on the radio and served as the studio hosts for three Finals on television.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

