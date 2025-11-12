Mike Tirico Hilariously Interviewed a 76ers Fan Who Wasn’t Happy With Refs Mid-Game
Mike Tirico is a pro’s pro.
The NBC broadcaster called the 76ers-Celtics game in Philadelphia Tuesday night and he showcased his hard-hitting journalism chops when he turned around from the broadcast booth to interview a fan that loudly complained about the officiating. The hilarious moment happened after Sixers guard Quentin Grimes was called for a foul at the start of the fourth quarter which sent Celtics guard Anfernee Simons to the line in a close game.
“That’s not a shooting foul, it’s on the floor,” the fan was overheard saying on the NBC broadcast as Tirico let out a laugh.
Reggie Miller was impressed with the fan’s knowledge as Tirico turned around to ask him his name and hometown. Michael from Ocean City, N.J., was the fan who made the impromptu appearance on the national broadcast in the funny moment.
“Michael from Ocean City right behind us, you heard him,” Tirico said. “You know, in the business you like to have the natural sounds so people feel like they’re at the game. In Philly, it’s always a little dangerous.”
Luckily this time was all in good fun and incited plenty of laughter from the broadcast booth. Michael from Ocean City got to go home happy as his 76ers pulled out a 102-100 win over the Celtics to advance to 7-4 on the year. Plus, he leaves with a great story for the water cooler tomorrow.