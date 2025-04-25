Most Points in an NBA Playoff Game (Individual & Team Totals)
The NBA playoffs hit different. Everything is more intense. One mistake can be the difference between hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy or heading off for an early vacation.
This pressure is what makes a game-breaking scoring performances so special.
Regular-season brilliance is still impressive, but when the stakes are highest and everyone in the world knows who will be getting the ball, to be successful in those moments is what makes a player great. Or even legendary.
So let's take a look back at some historic scoring outbursts in NBA playoff history. The moments when time stands still and a superstar takes over a game when it matters the most.
Highest Scoring Performances in NBA Playoff History
There are just two players in NBA history to drop 60+ points in a playoff game: Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61).
Jordan's incredible performance came on April 20, 1986 in game two of the first round. While scoring 63 is jaw-dropping against any opponent, this game is even more impressive when you consider the opponent: the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics were loaded in 1986, with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Bill Walton, Dennis Johnson and Danny Ainge. Bird was the NBA MVP that season and would eventually lead Boston to the championship.
But on April 20, no one could stop MJ. In just his second year in the league, Jordan went up against the best team in the NBA and dominated the game. He shot 54% from the field and 19 for 21 from the free-throw line, scoring 63 in a Chicago loss.
For Baylor, things were pretty similar. He scored 61, also against the Celtics. However, Baylor exploded 24 years earlier and his team got the victory.
On April 14, 1962, Baylor and the Lakers were taking on Boston in the Finals. Entering game five, Baylor was in hostile territory inside the Boston Garden.
Baylor played every minute of the game, shooting 48% from the field and 90% from the free-throw line en route to a 61-point outburst and Los Angeles victory.
Player
Points
Date
Team
Michael Jordan
63
April 20, 1986
Chicago Bulls
Elgin Baylor
61
April 14, 1962
Los Angeles Lakers
Donovan Mitchell
57
Aug. 17, 2020
Utah Jazz
Jimmy Butler
56
April 24, 2023
Miami Heat
Charles Barkley
56
May 4, 1994
Phoenix Suns
Michael Jordan
56
April 29, 1992
Chicago Bulls
Wilt Chamberlain
56
March 22, 1962
Philadelphia Warriors
Damian Lillard
55
June 1, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers
Allen Iverson
55
April 20, 2003
Philadelphia 76ers
Michael Jordan
55
April 27, 1997
Chicago Bulls
Michael Jordan
55
June 16, 1993
Chicago Bulls
Michael Jordan
55
May 1, 1988
Chicago Bulls
Rick Barry
55
April 18, 1967
San Francisco Warriors
Highest Scoring NBA Playoff Games
In 1992 the Trail Blazers and Suns combined to score 304 points in a Western conference semifinals game that went to double overtime. This remains the highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history.
While the NBA in the 1990s is often remembered for some hard-hitting defense, it was the offense that stole headlines on May 11, 1992.
Clyde Drexler led the way for Portland, scoring 33 points, but Terry Porter wasn't going to be overshadowed. Porter finished with 31 points, including a three-point play which forced the first overtime.
Kevin Johnson scored 35 points for Phoenix, including a jumper which forced the second overtime. Tom Chambers added 29 points and Jeff Hornacek had 23.
Portland's win resulted in a 3–1 series lead. The Trail Blazers would finish it in game five before losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.
Interestingly enough, the Trail Blazers also played in the second-highest scoring playoff game in history, it just took another 30 years.
In 2021, the Denver Nuggets clashed with Portland in the first round of the playoffs. In game five, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 55 points while shooting 71% from the three-point line. However, the Nuggets were able to withstand his barrage thanks to great nights from Nikola Jokic (38 points, 11 rebounds), Monte Morris (28 points) and Michael Porter Jr. (26 points, 12 rebounds).
Total Points
Game
Year
304
Portland (153) - Phoenix (151) 2 OT
1992
287
Denver (147) - Portland (140) 2 OT
2021
285
Boston (157) - New York (128)
1990
285
San Antonio (152) - Denver (133)
1983
280
Dallas (151) - Seattle (129)
1987
279
San Francisco (143) - St. Louis (136)
1967
278
Dallas (141) - Sacramento (137) 2 OT
2003
278
St. Louis (143) - Minneapolis (135) 2 OT
1957
277
Portland (140) - Denver (137) 4 OT
2019
277
Los Angeles (147) - Phoenix (130)
1985
Highest Scoring NBA Finals Game
On April 14, 1962 the Philadelphia 76ers and San Francisco Warriors combined to score 276 points in game one of the Finals.
The series as a whole was high scoring, as the winning team in each contest scored at least 117 points, but game one was an explosion.
The Warriors stormed back in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the 76ers quickly regained control and got the victory. The two teams combined to score at least 56 points in each quarter and 11 total players scored in double figures.
Hal Greer (32 points) and Wali Jones (30 points) led the way for Philadelphia, while Rick Barry scored a game-high 37 points for San Francisco.