Myles Turner Thanks Pacers In Lengthy Statement After Joining Bucks
Among the more surprising moves of this NBA offseason was former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's defection to the division rival Milwaukee Bucks, finalized on Sunday. The move ended a 10-year association between Turner and the Pacers; he had been one of the longest-tenured players with one team in the NBA.
Accordingly, Turner issued a lengthy statement Thursday night thanking Indiana for his years with the team—going out of his way to shout out several local businesses in Indianapolis he frequented.
"Saying goodbye is never easy, especially so abruptly," Turner wrote. "All of it, the good and the bad has shaped me into who I am today and those memories can never be taken from us."
Turner played in 642 games for the Pacers, the sixth-most in franchise history. He ranks ninth on the franchise's all-time rebounding list, and departs as its all-time leader in blocks.
"'Thank you Indy,' from the bottom of my heart," Turner concluded his statement. "I mean it when I say the 317 will always be home. And I've been proud to call myself a Hoosier! I hope you continue to embrace me as much as I've always embraced you!"