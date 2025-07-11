SI

Myles Turner Thanks Pacers In Lengthy Statement After Joining Bucks

The veteran center's departure from Indiana shocked many.

Patrick Andres

Myles Turner, now a member of the Bucks, reacts during the 2025 NBA Finals.
Myles Turner, now a member of the Bucks, reacts during the 2025 NBA Finals. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Among the more surprising moves of this NBA offseason was former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's defection to the division rival Milwaukee Bucks, finalized on Sunday. The move ended a 10-year association between Turner and the Pacers; he had been one of the longest-tenured players with one team in the NBA.

Accordingly, Turner issued a lengthy statement Thursday night thanking Indiana for his years with the team—going out of his way to shout out several local businesses in Indianapolis he frequented.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, especially so abruptly," Turner wrote. "All of it, the good and the bad has shaped me into who I am today and those memories can never be taken from us."

Turner played in 642 games for the Pacers, the sixth-most in franchise history. He ranks ninth on the franchise's all-time rebounding list, and departs as its all-time leader in blocks.

"'Thank you Indy,' from the bottom of my heart," Turner concluded his statement. "I mean it when I say the 317 will always be home. And I've been proud to call myself a Hoosier! I hope you continue to embrace me as much as I've always embraced you!"

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA