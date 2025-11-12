NBA Announces New All-Star Game Format for 2025-26 Season

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will debut a new U.S. vs. World format, airing Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock.



Two U.S. teams and one international team will compete in a round-robin tournament with four 12-minute games.



