NBA Conference Finals Schedule: Full List of Games & Results
With the Minnesota' Timberwolves' epic comeback victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, the 2024 NBA conference finals matchups are set. The Timberwolves will face off against the Dallas Mavericks, who dispatched the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in six games, for a seat in the NBA Finals. In the other conference, the Boston Celtics will take on the Indiana Pacers, who pulled off their own big Game 7 win at Madison Square Garden to advance.
It is an intriguing set of matchups ripe with narratives and storylines that should, above all, provide some tremendous basketball. Now that everything is set, we know the full television schedule for the conference finals, extending into June where the NBA Finals await.
It is going to be a lot of fun. Below you'll find the full schedule for Celtics-Pacers and Mavericks-Timberwolves over the next few weeks.
NBA Conference Finals Schedule
Eastern Conference
(1) Boston Celtics v. (6) Indiana Pacers
GAME
MATCHUP
DATE/TIME
CHANNEL
RESULT
Game 1
Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics
Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN, ESPN2
Celtics 133, Pacers 128
Game 2
Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics
Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
Game 3
Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers
Saturday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET
ABC
TBD
Game 4
Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers
Monday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
Game 5 (if necessary)
Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics
Wednesday, May 29, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
Game 6 (if necessary)
Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers
Friday, May 31, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
Game 7 (if necessary)
Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics
Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
Western Conference
(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks
GAME
MATCHUP
DATE/TIME
CHANNEL
RESULT
Game 1
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Wednesday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 105
Game 2
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Friday, May 24, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
TBD
Game 3
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks
Sunday, May 26, 8 p.m. ET
TNT
TBD
Game 4
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks
Tuesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
TBD
Game 5 (if necessary)
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Thursday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
TBD
Game 6 (if necessary)
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks
Saturday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
TBD
Game 7 (if necessary)
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Monday, June 3, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
TBD
Now there's no way you'll miss a game. Hopefully it'll be an exciting series of matchups leading into the Finals. Speaking of...
When Do the NBA Finals Start?
The eternal question. The Finals are what the whole season is all about. Fans all over the country suffer through garbage time in late February so that the pay-off when June comes is as high as possible. So when do things kick off?
The NBA Finals begin on Thursday, June 6. The series will run as late as Sunday, June 23 if a Game 7 is required. The Finals could be over as soon as Friday, June 14.
Unlike in previous rounds, the Finals have a hard start date that will not be changed if both teams advance earlier than expected. So this schedule is set in stone.
NBA Playoffs Results
Before we look forward, we must look back. Here are the results of every series that has occurred this NBA postseason.
Eastern Conference
First Round
(1) Boston Celtics def. (8) Miami Heat in 5 games
(2) New York Knicks def. (7) Philadelphia 76ers in 6 games
(4) Cleveland Cavaliers def. (5) Orlando Magic in 7 games
(6) Indiana Pacers def. (3) Milwaukee Bucks in 6 games
Second Round
(1) Boston Celtics def. (4) Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games
(6) Indiana Pacers def. (2) New York Knicks in 7 games
Western Conference
First Round
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder def. (8) New Orleans Pelicans in 4 games
(2) Denver Nuggets def. (7) Los Angeles Lakers in 5 games
(3) Minnesota Timberwolves def. (6) Phoenix Suns in 4 games
(5) Dallas Mavericks def. (4) Los Angeles Clippers in 6 games
Second Round
(3) Minnesota Timberwolves def. (2) Denver Nuggets in 7 games
(5) Dallas Mavericks def. (1) Oklahoma City Thunder in 6 games
And that's everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs going forward. Enjoy!