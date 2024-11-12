NBA Cup Rules, Format, & Tiebreakers: A Complete Guide to the League's Mid-Season Tournament
The Emirates NBA Cup is upon us. The Association's second-annual in-season tournament kicks off this week, starting with eight Group Stage games tipping off on Tuesday, November 12.
Confused? We've got you covered. Here's a complete guide to the 2024 NBA Cup:
What Is It?
The NBA launched its in-season tournament in 2023 with the idea of breeding competition throughout the regular season and creating a new tradition. The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural tournament last December.
Group Play
All 30 NBA teams have been split into six groups—three in the Eastern Conference and three in the Western Conference. The groups were randomly drawn this past summer based on regular season record.
Group play, or “Cup Nights,” will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays through Dec. 3. Each team plays everyone in its group once, hosting two games at home and playing two games on the road.
At the end of group play, the team with the best record from each group advances to the Knockout Round. Additionally, there are two Wild Card teams—one from each conference. If two or more teams are tied atop a group's standings, the tie will be broken in the following order:
- Head-to-head record in Group Play
- Point differential in Group Play (excluding overtime)
- Total points scored in Group Play (excluding overtime)
- Record from the 2023-24 NBA regular season
- Random drawing
Knockout Round
The Knockout Round is a single-elimination tournament that begins with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10 and 11. These games will be hosted by the team with the better record from Group Play, with the Wild Card team facing off against the team with the best record.
Teams that did not qualify for the Knockout Round will continue to play regular season games during this time, scheduled with what the NBA has dubbed a "formulaic approach". All Knockout Round games (excluding the Championship) will also count as regular season games. The losing teams from the quarterfinals will play each other in "consolation" regular season games.
Semifinals & Championship
Following the quarterfinals, the NBA Cup will move to a neutral site, Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, for the semifinals and championship on Dec. 14 and 17.
The NBA Cup prize pool will be allocated to all players on the teams that qualified for the Knockout Round, with payouts increasing depending on how far you made it through the tournament. According to The Athletic, the prize pool is estimated to be paid out as follows:
- Championship-winning team: $514,971 for each player.
- Losing Championship team: $205,988 for each player.
- Losing semi-finalists: $102,994 for each player.
- Losing quarter-finalists: $51,497 for each player.
Additionally, there will be a Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament team named at the conclusion of the tournament.