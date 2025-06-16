NBA Draft Schedule 2025: Start Time, Dates & More
The 2025 NBA draft is less than 10 days away, with the two-day event kicking off a week from Wednesday. The NBA draft currently takes place over two nights, with the first round happening on the first night, and the second round happening on the second night. The draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Here is the schedule for the upcoming 2025 NBA draft.
NBA Draft Schedule
Day 1 (Round 1): Wednesday, June 25
Day 2 (Round 2): Thursday, June 26
NBA Draft First Round Start Time
The first round of the 2025 NBA draft will begin on June 25th at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.
NBA Draft Second Round Start Time
The second round of the 2025 NBA draft will kickoff on June 26th at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will air on ESPN.
When Was the NBA Draft Separated Into Two Days?
Both rounds of the NBA draft originally took place on one night, until the NBA decided to expand the draft to two nights last year. The 2024 NBA draft was the first time the draft took place over two days, and the 2025 NBA draft will mark the second time this occurs.
The draft was expanded to two days for multiple reasons, including to give teams extra time between rounds to make decisions, add to the viewing experience for fans and have more time to show off the draft prospects.
Who Are the Top Prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Duke's Cooper Flagg is viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick in this year's draft. The Dallas Mavericks beat the odds to land the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery, and are expected to pick Flagg with the selection.
After Flagg, there is less consensus on who the second-best prospect is. Among the top other players in this class are Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe, Duke's Kon Knueppel and Texas guard Tre Johnson.