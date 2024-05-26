Celtics Use Second-Half Comeback to Take 3–0 Series Lead Over Pacers
The Boston Celtics won Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers brought a 69-57 lead into halftime and a 90-81 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Celtics closed the deficit and won their first road game of the series by three points, 114-111.
Late in the fourth, shots fell for Boston that didn't for Indiana. But with time running down, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle let guard Andrew Nembhard corral a rebound and press on a fast break with seven seconds left. At this point, Indiana was down just one.
Nembhard wound up turning the ball over to Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, who was fouled by Pacers forward Pascal Siakam and went to the free-throw line to sink both free throws. Carlisle was beside himself, clearly thinking Nembhard was fouled. But fans were drawn more to the decision by Carlisle to let the fast break run rather than taking his last timeout and drawing up a set play.
Carlisle did take the timeout after Holiday's free throws and drew up a decent look for a 3-point attempt as time expired that wouldn't fall.
Even more frustrating for Pacers fans is that Carlisle admitted fault for not calling a timeout just days ago when the Pacers saw Game 1 slip through their fingers.
Fans were quick to identify Carlisle's decision-making as a culprit: