SI

NBA Fans Loved Shaq’s Ruthless Five-Word Line About Charles Barkley’s Looks

Andy Nesbitt

Charles Barkley got roasted yet again but his good friend Shaq.
Charles Barkley got roasted yet again but his good friend Shaq. / TNT

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have never shied away from taking brutal shots at each other on Inside the NBA and that continued Saturday with a ruthless line by Shaq that left NBA fans in tears of laughter.

Barkley made the interesting decision to not wear a tie with his suit. Ernie Johnson pointed that out while coming back from a break, calling Barkley, "Slappy."

"Didn’t want to take away from my face," Barkley said.

Ernie Johnson quickly fired back with a funny line: "OK good, that’s not happening."

And then Shaq came from the top rope with this five-word message: "Shut your ugly ass up."

Fans loved it:

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA