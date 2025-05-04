NBA Fans Loved Shaq’s Ruthless Five-Word Line About Charles Barkley’s Looks
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have never shied away from taking brutal shots at each other on Inside the NBA and that continued Saturday with a ruthless line by Shaq that left NBA fans in tears of laughter.
Barkley made the interesting decision to not wear a tie with his suit. Ernie Johnson pointed that out while coming back from a break, calling Barkley, "Slappy."
"Didn’t want to take away from my face," Barkley said.
Ernie Johnson quickly fired back with a funny line: "OK good, that’s not happening."
And then Shaq came from the top rope with this five-word message: "Shut your ugly ass up."
Fans loved it:
