Mike Breen Rose to the Moment, Even If It Happened Early
With the Boston Celtics leading by 18 points mere seconds before halftime in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, everyone pretty much assumed the cake was baked and it was simply a matter of letting it cool off a bit before the storied franchise yet again tasted the sweetest of victories. But after Payton Pritchard gathered himself and hoisted a heave from 50 feet away that had a homing device locked on the basket, that's when the world knew for sure. There would be little drama over the final 24 seconds except for fans making plans for the afterparty. And therefore there was no signature call for ESPN/ABC's Mike Breen to make to punctuate a pivotal moment down the stretch. So in that vaccum, this will have to suffice.
Breen nailed it, of course, because he always nails it. His signature bang will always get the most attention yet it was something subtle he did before Pritchard even released the ball that is worth pointing out. In the heat of the moment and without missing a beat he added in some essential information. That Pritchard loves these types of desperation heaves. Because they aren't so desperate when he's taking aim.
Pritchard made one from a few steps closer to close the third quarter in Game 2 of the Finals, previously the most recent entry in what is becoming an impressive buzzer-beating résumé, which includes a game in which he did it twice.
And Breen's choice added so much. The casual fan completely changed their expectations. Breen ability to recall that these are Pritchard's specialty elevated the moment and provided unique joy. Sitting on my couch, I knew it was going in the moment he said that. Making the payoff, as a neutral observer, even sweeter.
He loves these added so much with such economy. The Brick Tamland loud noises and shiny turns of phrases usually get the blog posts and become a thing online. But that belies a more boring truth, that the meat-and-potatoes of broadcasting is subtly and information. For the play-by-play person it's about disseminating the information with rapid fire without being rushed, painting the picture without spilling any paint as the rest of the world jostles with emotion and excitement.
Breen is particularly skilled at this and is so much more than a one-word catchphrase. Hell, even saying the world catchphrase feels pejorative because he earns those moments by doing all of the blocking and tackling without breaking a sweat. His professionalism amplified the moment and could easily go unnoticed.
But it shouldn't.