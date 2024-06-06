SI

How Does NBA Finals MVP Voting Work? Winners & History

Breaking down the NBA Finals MVP voting process and history as the championship series kicks off.

After one of the longer breaks in recent memory, the 2024 NBA Finals have finally arrived. The Boston Celtics will battle the Dallas Mavericks for the crown. There is so much at stake and the two teams present a fascinating matchup. The series has all the ingredients necessary to be an all-timer if things break right for us fans.

One of the many, many subplots that will begin starting at tip-off is who will win the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award. Both teams just want to win a title, but earning Finals MVP is a further immortalization of one player's name. Additionally, it is the kind of measure used to decide legacy conversations and Hall of Fame inductions down the line. The fine details of this Celtics-Mavericks series will be forgotten years down the line, but whoever brings home the Finals MVP trophy will always be remembered for the play that earned it.

Oftentimes the choice is clear-cut. The best player from the winning team is usually in pole position to take home the honor because, well, when the best player plays well their team usually wins. Last year, for example, Nikola Jokic earned the honor after averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per contest in the Denver Nuggets' five-game series win over the Miami Heat.

Other times, a role player will work their way into consideration with an outstanding sequence of games. The best example of that in recent memory is 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who averaged all of 7.8 points per game but played excellent defense on LeBron James in the Golden State Warriors' first championship win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But how does it all work? Here's everything you need to know about NBA Finals MVP voting heading into this year's exciting title bout.

NBA Finals MVP Voting Explained

Every year, the Finals MVP is determined by 11 media members chosen ahead of the series. After the final game, those 11 individuals will cast their vote for who they feel is the most deserving Finals MVP. The Finals MVP voters are usually a grouping of respected reporters from national and international brands along with local institutions. By polling 11 media members, there's no chance for a tie, either.

Last year, for example, the voters were: Sam Amick of The Athletic, Malika Andrews of ESPN, Doris Burke of ESPN Radio, Miguel Candeias of Portugal's A Bola, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports, Mark Jackson of ESPN/ABC, Shaun Powell of NBA.com, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

The voters for the 2024 NBA Finals will be unveiled after the final game but it's safe to assume it will be a similar ratio of assorted reporters from the print, broadcast, and digital coverage world.

NBA Finals MVP History

The first NBA Finals MVP award was given to Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers. Interestingly, West was actually on the losing side of that Finals too, the only instance of a losing player earning Finals MVP in the history of the NBA. Every player since has won both the Finals and the Finals MVP.

In sum total, 55 Finals MVP awards have been given out to 34 players. Michael Jordan, to the surprise of nobody, holds the all-time record with six Finals MVP trophies. Behind him is LeBron James, who has won four.

From 1969 to 2008, the Finals MVP trophy did not have an official title. However, in the middle of the 2008-'09 season, the NBA announced the Finals MVP trophy was now to be named after Bill Russell. Thus, the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award was born; the first winner was Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, earning the honor after defeating the Orlando Magic in the Finals that year.

NBA Finals MVP Winners

Below you'll find a complete list of all the NBA Finals MVP winners, from West in '69 to Jokic last year.

FINALS MVP WINNER

YEAR

TEAM

Jerry West

1969

Los Angeles Lakers

Willis Reed

1970

New York Knicks

Lew Alcindor

1971

Milwaukee Bucks

Wilt Chamberlain

1972

Los Angeles Lakers

Willis Reed

1973

New York Knicks

John Havilcek

1974

Boston Celtics

Rick Barry

1975

Golden State Warriors

Jo Jo White

1976

Boston Celtics

Bill Walton

1977

Portland Trail Blazers

Wes Unseld

1978

Washington Bullets

Dennis Johnson

1979

Seattle SuperSonics

Magic Johnson

1980

Los Angeles Lakers

Cedric Maxwell

1981

Boston Celtics

Magic Johnson

1982

Los Angeles Lakers

Moses Malone

1983

Philadelphia 76ers

Larry Bird

1984

Boston Celtics

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1985

Los Angeles Lakers

Larry Bird

1986

Boston Celtics

Magic Johnson

1987

Los Angeles Lakers

James Worthy

1988

Los Angeles Lakers

Joe Dumars

1989

Detroit Pistons

Isiah Thomas

1990

Detroit Pistons

Michael Jordan

1991

Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan

1992

Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan

1993

Chicago Bulls

Hakeem Olajuwon

1994

Houston Rockets

Hakeem Olajuwon

1995

Houston Rockets

Michael Jordan

1996

Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan

1997

Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan

1998

Chicago Bulls

Tim Duncan

1999

San Antonio Spurs

Shaquille O'Neal

2000

Los Angeles Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal

2001

Los Angeles Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal

2002

Los Angeles Lakers

Tim Duncan

2003

San Antonio Spurs

Chauncey Billups

2004

Detroit Pistons

Tim Duncan

2005

San Antonio Spurs

Dwyane Wade

2006

Miami Heat

Tony Parker

2007

San Antonio Spurs

Paul Pierce

2008

Boston Celtics

Kobe Bryant

2009

Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant

2010

Los Angeles Lakers

Dirk Nowitzki

2011

Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James

2012

Miami Heat

LeBron James

2013

Miami Heat

Kawhi Leonard

2014

San Antonio Spurs

Andre Iguodala

2015

Golden State Warriors

LeBron James

2016

Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant

2017

Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant

2018

Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard

2019

Toronto Raptors

LeBron James

2020

Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo

2021

Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry

2022

Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic

2023

Denver Nuggets

We'll find out soon who from the Celtics or Nuggets will join this illustrious grouping of players. Enjoy the games!

