NBA Finals Ticket Prices for Game 6: How Much to Get Into the Elimination Game?
The 2025 NBA Finals could wrap up as soon as Thursday, June 19, when the Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a do-or-die Game 6.
The Thunder currently lead the series, 3–2, and could clinch the NBA championship with a win on the road. Meanwhile, the Pacers may not be at full strength as star Tyrese Haliburton deals with a nagging lower leg injury. Haliburton scored just four points, all of which came from free throws, in the Game 5 loss.
The slim good news for the Pacers is that they will have their home crowd behind them in Game 6, with tip-off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Will they successfully force a Game 7 or end up disappointing their loyal home fans?
Here's everything you need to know about ticket prices to watch the Pacers and Thunder play on Thursday night.
How Much is the Cheapest Ticket to Pacers vs. Thunder?
The cheapest ticket (for one) for Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is $466, according to Ticketmaster.
For two people, the price lowers slightly to $434 a piece.
The cheapest tickets will get you a seat in the upper level (the 200s). From there, seats positioned above sidelines will be more expensive than those positioned on the baselines due to a better viewing experience.
These are the highest seats in the arena. For those hoping to see what the view from their seat might look like, the website "A View From My Seat" includes real-life photos submitted by fans with the seat, row and section number provided. Here is the link for the 200 level in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How Much is the Most Expensive Ticket to Pacers vs. Thunder?
The most expensive ticket (for one) for Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is $12,870, seating you courtside.
For two people, the price jumps up dramatically to $52,650 a piece, also courtside.
The most expensive tickets will naturally be courtside on the floor level. These tickets will be your best chance at rubbing elbows with Reggie Miller or Caitlin Clark, but the chances are still slim.
There is a middle tier, the 100s, that will get you a seat between the 200s and the court. However, those tickets will still run anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000 range depending on location. For those hoping to see what the view from their seat in the 100 level might look like, here is a link.
Number of People
Cheapest Ticket
Most Expensive Ticket
1
$466
$12,870
2
$434
$52,650
All ticket information is accurate as of 3 p.m. ET on June 17, 2025. Prices may change after the time of publication.