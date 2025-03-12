NBA Hands Jazz Hefty Fine for Violating Player Participation Policy With Lauri Markkanen
The NBA handed the Utah Jazz a $100,000 fine for violating the player participation policy on March 5 when star player Lauri Markkanen was made unavailable for the game vs. the Washington Wizards.
Markkanen hasn't played since Feb. 22 as he's been dealing with back pain, missing nine games in that span. The fine was handed to the Jazz for not making the forward available for other games as well.
The policy, which was established during the 2023-24 season, helps promote player participation during the regular season.
The Jazz were the first team eliminated from NBA playoff contention after losing to the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Markkanen is considered questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies for injury management.
Markkanen is in his third season with the Jazz. He earned his first and only All-Star bid in 2023, and was named the Most Improved Player that year.