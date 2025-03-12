SI

NBA Hands Jazz Hefty Fine for Violating Player Participation Policy With Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen has been out since Feb. 22 as he deals with back issues.

Madison Williams

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen dribbles the ball.
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen dribbles the ball. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA handed the Utah Jazz a $100,000 fine for violating the player participation policy on March 5 when star player Lauri Markkanen was made unavailable for the game vs. the Washington Wizards.

Markkanen hasn't played since Feb. 22 as he's been dealing with back pain, missing nine games in that span. The fine was handed to the Jazz for not making the forward available for other games as well.

The policy, which was established during the 2023-24 season, helps promote player participation during the regular season.

The Jazz were the first team eliminated from NBA playoff contention after losing to the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Markkanen is considered questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies for injury management.

Markkanen is in his third season with the Jazz. He earned his first and only All-Star bid in 2023, and was named the Most Improved Player that year.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA