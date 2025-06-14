NBA Insider Shares Potential Holdup to Rockets Acquiring Kevin Durant From Suns
With exceptionally little national fanfare for one of the largest cities in the country, the Houston Rockets returned to relevance this season.
The Rockets posted a 52-30 record—their best since 2019—and won their first Southwest Division crown since 2020. Center Alperen Sengun made his first All-Star team, and forward Amen Thompson garnered All-Defensive honors.
Because of its youth and favorable financial position, all eyes are on Houston this offseason. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, however, the Rockets are loath to make a move for aging Phoenix Suns forward (and post-2026 free agent) Kevin Durant.
"Those familiar with Houston's thinking have long stressed that the Rockets are exceedingly reluctant to try to expedite their climb up the Western Conference ladder by surrendering meaningful trade assets for a player who will turn 37 in September," Fischer wrote Saturday afternoon. "It's a long-held stance stemming from the fact that most of the Rockets' most important players are under 25."
Indeed, Sengun will be 23 on July 25. Thompson is 22, guard Jalen Green is 23, forward Tori Eason just turned 24, and forward Jabari Smith Jr. just turned 22.
It's clear that Houston has that rarest of luxuries in basketball—time—on its side. With their trajectory on the up-and-up, the Rockets may be the rare team in a position to turn away a future Hall of Famer.