NBA Insiders Says Ben Simmons Has Interest From Four Teams, Including Recent Champion
Ben Simmons is years removed from his All-Star peak, but the former No. 1 pick can still provide a team valuable minutes, especially on the defensive end. After finishing the 2024–25 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons hits free agency, and despite his famous offensive ineptitude, has some interest from at least four franchises according to NBA insider Marc Stein, including a few with championship aspirations.
After losing Tyus Jones to the Magic in free agency and target Marcus Smart signed with the Lakers, the Suns have eyes on veteran ballhandlers, according to Stein. The team is considering a reunion with Chris Paul, who played for the team from 2020 to '23, but has also spoken to Simmons. They're not alone, however, as Stein names the Knicks, Celtics and Kings as three other teams in the mix for Simmons's services.
Simmons played in 50 total games last season for the Clippers and Nets, the most games he's played since 2020–21—his final year with the 76ers. He averaged five points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game on the year, and showed some defensive flashes for L.A., but he remains very much a role player at this point in his career, despite being just 29 years old.
The Knicks anticipate being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference next season after reaching the conference finals in 2025, while the Celtics are just a year removed from an NBA title, and while the team may not be going all-in with Jayson Tatum likely out for the full season with a torn Achilles, it is hard to see Boston outright tanking in '25–26.
The Kings should compete for a playoff spot, with veterans like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis leading the team. The Suns, which just parted ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, are the only true rebuild, but if Simmons wants to prove he can be closer to the player he was in 2021, when he last made the All-Star Game, they may have the most minutes available.