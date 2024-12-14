NBA Releases Referee Assignments for NBA Cup Semifinal Games
With the NBA Cup semifinal games between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, as well as the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder just hours away from tipping off, the league on Saturday morning announced the referee assignments for the contests.
Game
Crew Chief
Referee
Umpire
Hawks @ Bucks
John Goble
Tre Maddox
John Butler
Rockets @ Thunder
James Capers
Nick Buchert
Ray Acosta
Veteran NBA official Pat Fraher will be working the replay center for both games. The Bucks, who rode a perfect 4-0 record through group-play games and a victory over the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals, had also advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals last year, where they were bested by the Indiana Pacers.
The Hawks, Thunder and Rockets are all first-time semifinalists at the in-season tournament. Hawks-Bucks tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET while Rockets-Thunder begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.