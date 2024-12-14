SI

NBA Releases Referee Assignments for NBA Cup Semifinal Games

The league revealed the officiating crews for each NBA Cup semifinal game Saturday.

Tim Capurso

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots a half court shot during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena on December 13, 2024.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots a half court shot during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena on December 13, 2024. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
With the NBA Cup semifinal games between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, as well as the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder just hours away from tipping off, the league on Saturday morning announced the referee assignments for the contests.

Game

Crew Chief

Referee

Umpire

Hawks @ Bucks

John Goble

Tre Maddox

John Butler

Rockets @ Thunder

James Capers

Nick Buchert

Ray Acosta

Veteran NBA official Pat Fraher will be working the replay center for both games. The Bucks, who rode a perfect 4-0 record through group-play games and a victory over the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals, had also advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals last year, where they were bested by the Indiana Pacers.

The Hawks, Thunder and Rockets are all first-time semifinalists at the in-season tournament. Hawks-Bucks tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET while Rockets-Thunder begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

