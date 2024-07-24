NBA Teams Sued for Alleged Use of Music in Social Media Posts Without Permission
The NBA is a musical league with hands in many genres—rap, soul, pop, rock and Afrobeats have all crossed paths with basketball at one time or another.
However, a new group of lawsuits allege14 NBA teams impermissibly used music to promote social media posts.
The suits were filed Friday on behalf of a consortium of independent music publishers, including Kobalt Music Group, Artist Publishing Group, Notting Hill Music and Prescription Songs. Per Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports, the companies are seeking "up to $150,000 in damages for each infringement, an injunction against further infringement and attorney fees."
Teams named in the suit include the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.
Artists on whose copyrights teams are accused of infringing include Cardi B, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Migos and OutKast, per Bill Donahue of Billboard.