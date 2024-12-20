Nets' Nic Claxton Ejected for Throwing Basketball Into Stands vs. Raptors
In the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Toronto Raptors Friday, Nets center Nic Claxton's Thursday evening came to an abrupt end.
With just under nine minutes left in the second quarter, Claxton was fouled by Raptors center Kelly Olynyk. Frustrated by a call on the possession prior, Claxton casually hucked the ball into the Scotiabank Arena stands.
That earned the Georgia product an ejection after just 11 minutes, during which he scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds. As he made his way to the locker room, it appeared Claxton considered tossing another object before being calmed down and escorted out.
Claxton, 25, is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game this season. His team has struggled to find a rhythm, however; Brooklyn's 10-16 record has the team sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference.
Despite Claxton's absence, the Nets took a 52–46 lead into the intermission Thursday.