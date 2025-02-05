Nets Hit a Pair of Threes in Six Seconds to Pull Huge Upset Over Rockets
The Brooklyn Nets are stuck between eras, with the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden team in the rearview mirror and the franchise ready to rebuild with a slew of upcoming draft picks to utilize after trading Durant and Mikal Bridges for serious hauls.
The 2024–25 Nets were expected to compete for the top spot in the NBA draft lottery. Instead, they've been fairly competitive on the court despite fielding an overmatched roster. First-year coach Jordi Fernández's team has now won three consecutive games, including back-to-back victories over one of the Western Conference's best teams, the Houston Rockets.
Tuesday night's win at Barclays Center came with an incredible finish. Down 97–93 with just 9.5 seconds left in the game, Nets guard Keon Johnson hit a three to cut the Rockets' lead to one. Brooklyn applied pressure on the ensuing inbounds pass, forcing an errant ball that Tosan Evbuomwan deflected to D'Angelo Russell. DLo, in his second stint with the Nets, drilled what proved to be the game-winning three mere seconds after Johnson kept Brooklyn alive.
It was just Russell's second made three of the game in what had been a rough outing for the former All-Star. Johnson, however, led Brooklyn with 22 points, the second-highest point total of his career.
The Nets move to 17–33 with the win. Brooklyn is four games out of the NBA's play-in tournament,