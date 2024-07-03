New Lakers Assistants Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks Once Fought During Game
The Los Angeles Lakers announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches on Wednesday, bringing in two who have history. And not the good kind.
Former NBA head coaches Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan have joined JJ Redick's staff with the Lakers. The two men are former NBA players, and back in the early 1990s they were at the center of an ugly incident involving each other.
Brooks was a point guard on the Houston Rockets and McMillan was a guard for the Seattle SuperSonics when the two teams faced each other in the Western Conference semifinals. During a game in that series, Brooks and McMillan sparked a pretty serious brawl as the two teams fought under the basket.
It's pretty crazy that 31 years later they are going to be on the same coaching staff.
McMillan is 59 and Brooks is 58; it has been a long time since their playing days, so it's a safe assumption they're long past their issues with each other.
McMillan has been a head coach for the Sonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks over the years, compiling a record of 760-668 (.534) over 19 seasons. Brooks was the head man for the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons and the Washington Wizards for five. He has a career record of 521-414 (.557) over those 12 seasons.
Redick is a first-year head coach so it makes sense for the Lakers to surround him with long-time veteran head coaches. McMillan and Scott just have a bit of history together.