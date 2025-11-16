New Video Angle of Victor Wembanyama Dunking Over Draymond Green Is Astounding
Victor Wembanyama added another victim to his ever-growing list of posterizing dunks on Friday night.
This time, it was one to remember—even if it didn’t officially count in the box score.
Midway through the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 109–108 loss to the Warriors at Frost Bank Center, Wembanyama got tied up with Golden State veteran Draymond Green on an inbounds play. Green was all over Wembanyama as he anticipated a pass, but it didn’t matter.
The 7’4” Wembanyama, who was towering over the 6’6” Green, spun around toward the hoop and threw down a thunderous dunk over Green off a perfect lob pass from teammate Stephon Castle. The basket didn’t count, as Green was called for a foul on the floor. But that basket will live on in Wembanyama highlight reels moving forward.
The highlight on the Amazon Prime broadcast is impressive enough, but the play looked even more ridiculous from a different angle shared on social media.
Taken on the floor level just a few rows behind the Spurs’ bench, the video serves as almost a comical comparison of Wembanyama’s size to Green’s 6’6” frame. And the dunk was even better—it looked like Wembanyama was stealing candy from a baby.
Unfortunately for Wembanyama, that’s about where the Spurs’ luck would end Friday night. San Antonio led by as many as 10 points with 7:25 to play, but the Warriors stormed back and outscored the Spurs 27–16 the rest of the way for their eighth win of the year.
San Antonio dropped to 8–4 with the loss. The Spurs are back in action Sunday afternoon for a home tilt against the Kings.