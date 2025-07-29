Nick Wright Takes Issue With Patrick Mahomes Swipe in Luka Doncic Body Reveal
Luka Doncic's new summer body got its big public reveal on Monday as Men's Health put him on the cover and we got some fairly granular details about his fitness regimen. The Los Angeles Lakers star put a capper on the day by attending a Yankees game in New York.
With a slimmed-down physique and serious commitment to maximizing his potential, there's plenty for Lakers fans to be happy about. Dallas Mavericks supporters are either wondering why it took so long for the transformation to happen or blaming their team from not getting him to do it while he was on the roster.
And Nick Wright? Well, Nick Wright is just upset that his favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, seems to have taken a stray in the Doncic feature.
"Can we put the quote on the screen," the FS1 personality asked during First Things First so he could quote the article directly. "From Nikola Jokic to Patrick Mahomes to Shaq ... we've seen loads of evidence that athletic dominance comes in all shapes and sizes."
"They're saying Mahomes is fat!" he said.
Mahomes's body has been under a lot of scrutiny over the past year mostly because people don't understand what peak performance looks like. The Kansas City Chiefs still made the Super Bowl and they didn't lose to the Philadelphia Eagles because Mahomes was not shredded enough. And Mahomes is not Phoenix Suns-era Shaquille O'Neal, so Wright has a fair point.