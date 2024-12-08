Nikola Jokić's Career-High 56 Points Go to Waste As Lowly Wizards Upset Nuggets
Two years ago, the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title with basketball's two main ingredients for success: a transcendent superstar in center Nikola Jokic, and a deep, capable bench.
In 2025, the Nuggets have one of those two ingredients—and it isn't the bench.
Jokic dazzled Saturday with 56 points against the Washington Wizards, the most of his career—breaking a personal best of 50 that had stood since Feb. 6, 2021. However, the Wizards—who entered the game 2-18—upset the Nuggets 122–113.
While Jokic thrived (he also had 16 rebounds and eight assists), Denver's injury-riddled depth pieces struggled mightily. Non-Jokic Nuggets made 24 of their 56 field goals (42.9%), and guard Julian Strawther accounted for 18 of the team's 21 bench points.
Interestingly, Jokic's previous career high in '21 was also set in defeat—a 119–114 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Washington, for its part, won for the first time since Oct. 30—snapping a 16-game losing streak.