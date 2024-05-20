Nikola Jokić's Classy Message About Timberwolves After Nuggets’ Game 7 Loss
Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 98-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of their thrilling playoff series.
Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will now face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, which start Wednesday night in Minnesota.
It was a tough ending for Jokić and the defending champion Nuggets, as they led by 20 points early in the third quarter before losing in front of a stunned home crowd.
Jokić paid respect to the Timberwolves after the game:
Fans loved hearing that from three-time NBA MVP:
