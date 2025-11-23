Nikola Jokic Gives Brutally Honest Take About the Nuggets’ Start to the Season
The Nuggets lost just their fourth game of the year on Saturday night to the now 4–13 Kings, and Nikola Jokic was feeling pretty pessimistic about his team’s season after the game.
As an NBA champion and three-time MVP, Jokic knows what it takes to win an NBA title, and it seems he doesn’t think the Nuggets have that yet.
“I think 12–4, it’s not the real picture,” Jokic said. “I think we are not that good. I think we need to be much better if we want to do something big. Yes, we’ve played better. We look better. But I think we need to consistently, every night, every possession.”
The Nuggets definitely aren’t bad this year as they are 12–4 through the first month or so of the season. But, as a team unit, Jokic thinks the squad is capable of much more.
There’s some red hot NBA teams this season, with the reigning NBA champion Thunder leading the league with a 16–1 record. Maybe Jokic is comparing the Nuggets to these other top teams. It’ll be a true test when Denver faces those squads.
Jokic is posting another MVP-worthy campaign this season despite his doubts about the Nuggets in general. Through 16 games, he’s averaging 30.4 points, 13 rebounds and 10.8 assists. His rebound and assist averages lead the league.