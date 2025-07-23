SI

Nikola Jokic Had Incredibly Funny Reply to Request From No. 1 Fan Yang Hansen

Yang said he'd ask for a photo and a signature if he met his idol. Jokic obliged ... with a catch.

Brigid Kennedy

Worth noting is that Yang has been referred to as the "Chinese Jokic." / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Trail Blazers' first-round pick Yang Hansen has already made clear his love for Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Just a few weeks ago, in fact, he said that if he ever got the chance to meet his idol, the first thing he'd ask him would be for a picture and an autograph.

Well, on Tuesday evening, we found out whether Jokic would oblige his No. 1 fan and purported not-so-mini-me should said opportunity arise. And the short answer there is yes ... but with a catch.

"He's good. I think I'm happy [that] when he gets in his prime, I'm gonna be out of the league, probably," quipped a smiling Jokic, in a video shared by the NBA. (The center had just finished watching a clip of Yang's aforementioned request.) "Yeah, he's talented, he's talented. We can have a picture or whatever he wants, [but] only if he"—and this is where the answer gets good—"plays bad against me."

"Let's say that I destroy him and I score a lot of points, then yes," the Joker, true to his name, continued. "If he [does that to me], no."

Watch that fun moment below:

Alright, Yang ... you know what to do.

