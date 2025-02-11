NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Swishing Fully-Guarded Corner Three Over Deandre Ayton
With time winding down on the shock clock and Portland Trailblazers center DeAndre Ayton firmly in his grill, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic threw up a prayer from the corner on Monday night.
He hit it, of course. Because he's Nikola Jokic.
Here's a look at the absurd play from the three-time MVP:
The rainbow-style three-pointer gave the Nuggets a 26-13 lead over Portland, and it also gave NBA fans a chance to talk about just how incredible of a player Jokic is. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
Jokic is averaging a triple-double so far this season—notching 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game as the Nuggets have gotten out to a 34-19 start to their 2024-25 campaign.
The 6'11" is putting together quite a résumé for his potential fourth NBA MVP award.