Nikola Jokic Becomes Third Player in NBA History to Average Triple-Double for Full Season

Jokic had 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists on Friday to secure the milestone.

Jokic's triple-double on Friday night secured the historic feat / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Despite the turmoil of the week for the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has continued to deliver. And his performance on Friday night wrote his name into the NBA history books—again.

By recording a triple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic ensured he would finish the 2024-25 NBA season averaging a triple-double. He becomes the third player in NBA history to accomplish the feat, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, who hit that milestone in four separate seasons.

It is another amazing statistical accomplishment for Jokic in a season, and career, full of them.

It is also pretty remarkable Jokic has never hit this line before. The Serbian superstar has three MVP awards and some of the most ridiculous performances in basketball history but has never averaged a triple-double for a full season until now. The closest he came was in the 2022-23 season, when Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists on the season. He lost the MVP race that year to Joel Embiid.

A historic season for Jokic.

