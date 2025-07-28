Nikola Jokic's Agent Sparks LeBron James Speculation With Boat Photo
LeBron James is poised to play basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers this season but it's never too early to speculate what will happen in the 2026-27 year if the ageless great decides to continue his career.
Misko Raznatovic, Nikola Jokic's agent, threw a little spice into the mix over the weekend by posting a picture of himself with James and Maverick Carter on a yacht off the coast Southern France. For those of you thinking 'well, that could mean anything' or that it could be a totally unrelated picture celebrating boat culture, Raznatovic's caption only adds to the intrigue.
"The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!" he wrote.
So true. To get ahead, one needs to think ahead. And content like this has people speculating that something could be afoot that lands James alongside Jokic in the future.
Look, it could just be a picture on Instagram. But if James's goal is to compete for a championship then playing with Jokic will put him in a spot to do that. It'll be a long, long time until we know if there was anything to the post but it's just another string to pull on as everyone tries to forecast the future for the sport's biggest name.