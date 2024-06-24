Notable Father-Son Pairings to Play in the NBA As Bronny James Joins LeBron

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant was often too flashy for his own good, but it did make for some nice highlights. He was a 6'9 forward playing like a PG before it was cool.



NBA Career Stats

Points: 5,252 (8.7 ppg)

Rebounds: 2,441 (4.0 rpg)

Assists: 1,049 (1.7 apg) pic.twitter.com/42IsiiCRJW