NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton Dies at 71
On Monday, the NBA released a statement announcing the death of Bill Walton after a "prolonged battle" with cancer. The Hall of Fame center was 71 years old.
"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," commissioner Adam Silver said in the announcement of the news. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships, and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy, and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.
As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill's wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues."
Walton's storied basketball career began at UCLA, where he was named national player of the year three times and won two national titles under John Wooden. Walton then went to the NBA and enjoyed a 14-year career, starting in 1974 with the Portland Trail Blazers and ending in 1988 with the Boston Celtics. He won just about every award possible, earning MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, a Finals MVP, and two NBA championships over his many years in the league.
After his playing days were over, Walton entered the broadcasting ranks and cemented his legacy as one of the most interesting color commentators in television history. Starting in 1990 Walton called college and professional games, working for CBS, ESPN, and NBC over his lengthy television career. He did not always focus on the game but Walton consistently delivered lines and observations that viewers could never forget. In 2001 he won a Sports Emmy and was awarded the Dick Enberg Award by the College Sports Information Directors of America in 2018.
Walton's place in basketball history, no matter where you look, is set in stone. A true legend and one who will never be forgotten.