Nuggets Beat Clippers on Controversial Aaron Gordon Buzzer-Beating Dunk

The series is now tied 2-2.

Aaron Gordon slam dunks the game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4.
Aaron Gordon slam dunks the game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4.
The Denver Nuggets have tied their series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After nearly blowing a 22-point lead, Aaron Gordon dunked a Nikola Jokic miss at the buzzer to win the Saturday game in the literal last second.

After Ivica Zubac tied the contest 99-99 with eight seconds remaining, Jokic took a spinning fadeaway on the Nuggets' final possession. Jokic's shot air-balled past the rim and into the hands of Gordon, who dunked it emphatically as the buzzer sounded and the red lights came on.

The call was a good basket on the floor, and the referees went to a replay review and decided that the ball was out of Gordon's hands when the game ended. Not everyone online felt that way, though.

Gordon finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Nikola Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists.

The series will continue in Denver on Tuesday night.

