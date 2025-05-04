Nuggets Coach Got Comical Reality Check From Friend Ahead of Showdown With Thunder
The Denver Nuggets might have outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers in an intense seven-game series to move on to the next round of the postseason, but their path to keep advancing in the playoffs won't get any easier. Awaiting the Nuggets after their hard-fought victory against the Clippers is the Oklahoma City Thunder, only the best team in the NBA this season.
Before the Nuggets' series against the Thunder, interim coach David Adelman was reminded by a close friend just how good the Thunder are.
"They're the best team in the NBA throughout this season," Adelman told the media. "And I had a really good friend the other day make me feel awful. I said 'Yeah, if we win this series we've got to play a team that's 68-14.'"
The friend replied: "Nah, Man, they're 72-14."
"I was like, 'Okay, that's right. Appreciate that Bro,'" Adelman responded before adding, "We know what this is. They have great one-on-one players and depth. Very good coaching stuff that sets them up to be the aggressive team they are on both ends. But you've got to be confident going into it. I know they've had their rest. We will be smart about it, do the best we can to keep guys off their feet."
The Thunder went 68-14 during the regular season before sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. They recorded the best record of any team during the regular season, and were one of just two teams to sweep their first round opponent this year.
The Nuggets did beat the Thunder twice during the regular season, most recently on March 10, but it will be far from easy to get four wins against this Thunder team for a shot at advancing to the Western Conference finals.
Game 1 of the Nuggets-Thunder series is on Monday.