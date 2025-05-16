SI

Nuggets Coach David Adelman Had Fired-Up Quote on Importance of Game 7 vs. Thunder

Denver can pull off a massive upset.

Patrick Andres

David Adelman checks the scoreboard during Game 5 of the Nuggets' series against the Thunder.
David Adelman checks the scoreboard during Game 5 of the Nuggets' series against the Thunder. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
At times during the regular season, few thought an up-and-down, notoriously thin Denver Nuggets team would have a chance to go to the Western Conference finals.

Yet, here they are. For all the hand-wringing over basketball's gradual evolution into a soccer-style weak-link sport, the team with the NBA's consensus best player and almost no bench to speak of is on the verge of a seismic upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After Game 6 between the Thunder and Nuggets Thursday—won 119–107 by Denver to force the final game—Denver coach David Adelman took some time to put his team's position in perspective.

"What (Oklahoma City) did this year is incredible. They've earned the home court on Sunday," Adelman said. "On the flip side, we've earned the right to go down there and the opportunity to try and beat them in a Game 7, so this is what it's all about."

Adelman, 44, was only appointed the Nuggets' coach on April 8—replacing the fired Michael Malone. He has just three regular-season wins against seven playoff wins. However, he has proven a quick learner and it seems he will have Denver ready for a fight Sunday in the Sooner State.

Patrick Andres
