Nuggets' Julian Strawther Erupts in Game 6 to Help Force Game 7 vs. Thunder
The Denver Nuggets won Game 6 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night 119–107 to force Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. And, part of the win was thanks to Julian Strawther erupting off of the Nuggets bench.
Strawther played 20 minutes in Game 6 and posted 15 points with three three-pointers made, more than any of the Thunder players. His 15 points were all scored in the second half after he was 0 for 1 in the first. Before Thursday night, Strawther had scored 17 points total across his seven postseason games played this year. He really stepped up on Thursday in order to keep the Nuggets alive in the playoffs.
Fans at Ball Arena went wild every time Strawther hit a three-pointer during the game. The contest is even being deemed the "Julian Strawther Game" by the NBA TV broddcasters. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Nuggets use Strawther heavily again on Sunday afternoon in Game 7.
Nuggets coach David Adelman was very impressed with Strawther's performance when talking about the win.
“Julian is going to get credit for scoring 15 points," Adelman said, via DNVR Nuggets' Brendan Vogt. "I thought he held water defensively, too. That was a big deal.”
The NBA world loved Strawther's performance on Thursday night. Check out some of the reactions on social media.