Nuggets' Reggie Jackson Exercises Player Option for 2024-25 Season, per Report
Reggie Jackson is staying put.
On Monday, the 34-year-old point guard exercised his $5.25 million player option and will return to the Denver Nuggets for the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson has been a key reserve for Denver since signing with the franchise in February 2023. He helped the Nuggets win their first NBA title that season and was re-signed in the offseason.
Jackson mainly came off the bench during the 2023-24 campaign, but he and Christian Braun were the only players on Denver's roster to play in all 82 regular-season games. The 13-year veteran made 23 starts and averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game. He hit 43.1% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc.
The postseason was not kind to Jackson, though. He played in all 12 of the Nuggets' games but averaged a paltry 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.2 minutes per game. He only hit 33.3% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.
The Nuggets are technically Jackson's fifth NBA franchise, though he never played a game at one of his stops. Originally drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, He played three-plus seasons there before being traded to the Detroit Pistons. Jackson was in Detroit from midway through the 2014-15 season until he agree to a contract buyout during the 2020 season. He immediately signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers traded Jackson and a future second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in February of 2023, receiving Mason Plumlee in return. Jackson and the Hornets reached a buyout agreement before he saw the floor, and he signed with the Nuggets a few days later.
Jackson's return to Denver helps continue to keep the team's roster balanced. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the team's stars, but they continue to have an excellent supporting cast. But players like Jackson, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Braun and Zeke Nnaji are all solid contributors.