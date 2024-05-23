OG Anunoby Could Be a Pricey Free-Agent Target For 76ers

On today's show, we will NOT be focusing on Paul George.



OG Anunoby has been re-attached to the Sixers ahead of free agency. Can they (and should they) steal him from the Knicks?



Discussing with @_devongivens

and @DerekBodnerNBA

at 2:30https://t.co/QPxHrei1JB pic.twitter.com/CI5GMawuIz