Old Clip of Gregg Popovich Trolling Shaq Resurfaces After Spurs HC Steps Down

This may have been one of the funniest moments of Popovich's storied coaching career.

Kristen Wong

Shaquille O'Neal #32 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat talk to Head Coach of the San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich on October 23, 2007 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
Shaquille O'Neal #32 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat talk to Head Coach of the San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich on October 23, 2007 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. / Photo by Victor Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
Of all the things to take away from Gregg Popovich's 29-year tenure as the San Antonio Spurs' head coach, here's a big one: He never backed down from a fight.

Coach Pop is set to step down from his coaching duties and transition to a front office role as the team president, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday, marking an abrupt end to the Spurs legend's time as head coach.

In the wake of Popovich's role change in San Antonio, a funny clip of one of his on-court interactions with NBA great Shaquille O'Neal has resurfaced.

Popovich had just beaten Shaq and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2007-08 playoffs amid controversy over the widely popularized "Hack-a-Shaq" strategy. After Shaq called Popovich a "coward" and the NBA commissioner said the league would look into the polarizing tactic, the Spurs coach didn't waste any time sending a message to his critics.

Just five seconds into the Spurs' 2008-09 season opener against the Suns, Michael Finley wrapped his arms around Shaq to stop play and draw a non-shooting foul. Shaq looked for Popovich on the sidelines, and when he saw him, Popovich gave Shaq two thumbs-up and a wide, toothy smile.

Such a priceless moment. That truly may have been the happiest anyone has ever seen Popovich.

May this and the rest of Coach Pop's all-time greatest highlights never be forgotten.

