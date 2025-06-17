One Incredible Stat Was the Key to Thunder's Game 5 Win Over Pacers
The Oklahoma City Thunder overwhelmed the Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter to pull off a 120-109 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals. One stat was the key to Oklahoma City's victory and Indiana's demise.
The Pacers struggled mightily on the offensive end, but star Tyrese Haliburton's rough night wasn't the key to the team's loss. No, it was Indiana's 22 turnovers, 15 of which were the result of steals by the Thunder.
Starting at the 6:16 mark in the fourth quarter, the Pacers trailed 105-97 and had possession. They proceeded to turn the ball over on four consecutive possessions. By the time they got the ball back after that sequence, they trailed 113-97 with 5:05 remaining. That was the game.
Haliburton finished the night with four points, six rebounds and six assists and was 0-of-6 from the field. He was visibly limping due to a leg injury and never looked like himself.
The Thunder have been incredible at turning opposing teams over during the playoffs and are on a historic pace. Their ability to do that has put them in position to win a championship in Game 6.