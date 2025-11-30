P.J. Washington to Miss Mavs-Clippers Game Due to Bizarre Injury in Pregame Warmups
On a night where the Mavericks are without big men Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford for a game against the Clippers, the team's frontcourt took another hit due to injury during warmups. Mavericks forward P.J. Washington had to be scratched from the team's starting lineup after he landed on a loose ball while warming up for the contest against Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.
While Dallas evidently held out hope that Washington would be able to suit up, the club eventually ruled out the veteran big man due to a right ankle sprain.
The peculiar manner of Washington's injury only adds to a 2025-26 season for Dallas that has already been marred by various ailments.
Mavericks' injury woes continue into 2025-26 season
Injury woes are nothing new for Dallas. At one point during the 2024-25 campaign, Dallas potentially having to forfeit games was a point of speculation, given its bleak injury situation and, at the time, its limited roster maneuverability.
Fast forward to 2025-26, and the Mavericks' injury woes have continued. Davis, the centerpiece of the Mavericks' return from last season's shocking trade involving Luka Dončić, has appeared in just six games this season after suffering a calf strain on Oct. 29. Meanwhile, Gafford, dealing with an ankle injury was ruled out against the Clippers, while Lively is nursing an ankle injury and is expected to miss at least the next three contests. Guard Dante Exum will miss the entire campaign due to complications in his right knee that will require surgery. Star guard Kyrie Irving is still rehabbing after a torn ACL cut short his 2024-25 season.
Washington's injury leaves the Mavericks with just three healthy frontcourt players—Dwight Powell, Naji Marshall and Moussa Cisse—against Los Angeles. Dallas entered the locker room at halftime trailing the Clippers by seven points.