Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Ejected for Dirty Move on Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter
Tensions flared between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter of Game 4, resulting in guard Bennedict Mathurin being ejected from the game.
With less than five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Pacers were attempting to inbound the ball when Mathurin appeared to strike Cavs forward De'Andre Hunter in the midsection. As Mathurin backed away, Hunter proceeded to point at him and then shove him to the ground in retaliation, which prompted Myles Turner to run over and shove Hunter.
After a lengthy review from the officiating crew, Mathurin was issued a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game. Hunter and Turner were both issued technical fouls, though they weren't tossed from the contest.
Here's a look at the incident:
Mathurin appeared to think he'd successfully baited Hunter into committing an ejection-worthy foul, but in the end, it was the Pacers guard who was sent for an early shower.
Mathurin, 22, had been on the court for just one minute before being ejected. His absence could be a big loss for Indiana, particularly the team's second unit. The Pacers guard has appeared in seven games during the playoffs and averages 20.3 minutes per contest. He's averaging 13.4 points and 2.7 rebounds during the 2025 postseason.