Pacers Guard Ejected For Bumping Female Referee, Gets Three Technicals in One Game

Three technicals isn't even technically possible according to the rules.

Stephen Douglas

Pascal Siakam holds back teammate Bennedict Mathurin as he gets ejected from the Pacers’ game against the Cavaliers.
Pascal Siakam holds back teammate Bennedict Mathurin as he gets ejected from the Pacers’ game against the Cavaliers. / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss in more than a month by beating the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, 127-117. It was an especially sweet win since the Pacers were the team to snap the Cavaliers' winning streak two nights earlier.

Things were less sweet for the Pacers, who dropped their first game of 2025. Indiana trailed by nine with four minutes remaining when Bennedict Mathurin fouled Evan Mobley on a fast break. Mathurin did not agree with the call and immediately went after referee Natalie Sago. First clapping his hands near her head and then bumping into her as teammates tried to pull him away.

Mathurin continued to yell at Sago before eventually heading the locker room having more than earned his ejection.

To his credit, Mathurin apologized after the game according to the Indianapolis Star:

"I went to see Natalie, and everything's alright," he said. "(I) wanted to apologize for the unfortunate situation. We were able to end on good terms. I wish her to have a great night, and the next time we meet, it's all friendly."

Strangly, that's not the end of this story. Also according to the Indianapolis Star, referee Zach Zarba confirmed after the game that Mathurin was called for two technical fouls for unsportsmanlike behavior toward an official. The thing is, Mathurin had already been called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim during the second quarter, meaning he was called for three in one game which isn't actually possible according to NBA rules.

And yet it happened. Three technicals on Mathurin resulted in three made free throws for Donovan Mitchell on a night where he scored 35 points and the Cavaliers won by 10.

